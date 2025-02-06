– WWE showcased the different commentary teams across the globe showcasing their live reactions to John Cena being eliminated by Jey Uso to finish out this year’s Royal Rumble in the men’s Rumble match:

Hear how the world reacted to the ending of the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, with WWE commentary teams from all over the globe calling the thrilling final moments between Jey Uso and John Cena.

– WWE Playlist showcased Jacob Fatu being a badass for 30 minutes:

– The Top 10 NXT Moments for this week are out: