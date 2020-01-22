WWE News: Clip of Superstars Rehearsing WrestleMania 35 Entrances, More Details on Royal Rumble Watch Along, Ruby Riott Watches Her First Match

– World Wrestling Entertainment released a new WWE 24: WrestleMania New York clip showing Superstars practicing their entrances for WrestleMania 35. You can check out that video below. It shows Triple H, Lacey Evans, and Batista all rehearsing their entrances for the event.

– WWE.com released the full details on the Royal Rumble Watch Along special set for Sunday, Jan. 26. You can read the full announcement and lineup below.

WWE Watch Along will stream live during Royal Rumble on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook Don’t miss Watch Along this Sunday as Cathy Kelley, Xavier Woods, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, Johnny Gargano, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven watch Royal Rumble, streaming live during the pay-per-view on WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Watch Along will also feature the cast of WWE’s The Bump, including Kayla Braxton, McKenzie Mitchell, Evan T. Mack, Dan Vollmayer, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla. Also joining the party will be Nina Wu of WWE Now China, New York City disc jockey and former WWE backstage interviewer Todd Pettengill, the crew from SMOSH GAMES and a revolving door of Superstars and celebrities throughout Royal Rumble as it streams live on WWE Network. You won’t want to miss Watch Along, so tune in to Royal Rumble, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network, and watch along with the Superstars and celebrities on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

– Mark Andrews released a new vlog where he watches Ruby Riott’s first match alongside Ruby Riott, Tegan Nox, and Flash Morgan Webster. You can check out that video below. Riott wrestled her first match with the ring name “Miss Heidi.”