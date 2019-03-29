wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania 35 Set Construction, WWE Now On Bella Twins Retiring

March 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
WrestleMania 35 Logo WWE

– Here’s an overhead shot of MetLife Stadium, home of WrestleMania 35.

– WWE Now looks at how WWE superstars reacted to the Bella Twins retiring.

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes turns 60 years old today.

