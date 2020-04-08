wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania 36 Cold Open, Cesaro Thinks He’s Like Cloud From FFVII, WWE Network Notes

April 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brock Lesnar Drew McIntyre WrestleMania 36 WWE

– WWE released the cold open video for WrestleMania 36. You can check out that video below.

– The UpUpDownDown channel released a video where Cesaro compares himself to Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII. You can check out that video below.

PWInsider reports that the WWE Network app has received an update on Roku. Most of the changes appear to be maintenance-related.

Also for the WWE Network, the service has added Tegan Nox: The Comeback to its VOD library.

