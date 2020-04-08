WWE News: WrestleMania 36 Cold Open, Cesaro Thinks He’s Like Cloud From FFVII, WWE Network Notes

– WWE released the cold open video for WrestleMania 36. You can check out that video below.

– The UpUpDownDown channel released a video where Cesaro compares himself to Cloud Strife from Final Fantasy VII. You can check out that video below.

– PWInsider reports that the WWE Network app has received an update on Roku. Most of the changes appear to be maintenance-related.

Also for the WWE Network, the service has added Tegan Nox: The Comeback to its VOD library.