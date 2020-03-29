wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania 36 Pre-Show Start Times Revealed, Asuka Posts Workout Video

March 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 36

– The start times for the WrestleMania 36 pre-shows has been revealed. WWE Network News reports that both days of WrestleMania will have pre-shows, both of which will kick off at 6 PM ET and lead directly into the PPV shows on Saturday and Sunday.

– Asuka posted the following video, showing off the workout routine she’s doing while social distancing:

