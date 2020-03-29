wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania 36 Pre-Show Start Times Revealed, Asuka Posts Workout Video
March 29, 2020 | Posted by
– The start times for the WrestleMania 36 pre-shows has been revealed. WWE Network News reports that both days of WrestleMania will have pre-shows, both of which will kick off at 6 PM ET and lead directly into the PPV shows on Saturday and Sunday.
– Asuka posted the following video, showing off the workout routine she’s doing while social distancing:
More Trending Stories
- Dark Side of the Ring’s Evan Husney on Reaction to Chris Benoit Episode, Telling David Benoit & Sandra Toffoloni’s Story
- Brodie Lee Says Vince McMahon Only Saw Him As a Hillbilly Character, Describes Meeting in Vince’s Office, Reveals Ideas He Pitched to WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Dealing With the Ultimate Warrior, Says Warrior Wasn’t a Good Person & Didn’t Respect The Business
- UPDATED: Spoiler Change to WrestleMania Match After Current Champion Is Pulled