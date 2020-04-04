wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania Match Preview Clips, Asuka Tries Grab the Water Experiment
April 4, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released new WrestleMania 36 preview clips for Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch and Edge vs. Randy Orton for this weekend’s WrestleMania 36. You can check out those preview clips below.
– Asuka shared a new vlog today where she tries the Grab the Water experiment. You can check out that video below.
