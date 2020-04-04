wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania Match Preview Clips, Asuka Tries Grab the Water Experiment

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Wrestlemania Becky Lynch Shayna Baszler

– WWE released new WrestleMania 36 preview clips for Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch and Edge vs. Randy Orton for this weekend’s WrestleMania 36. You can check out those preview clips below.


– Asuka shared a new vlog today where she tries the Grab the Water experiment. You can check out that video below.

