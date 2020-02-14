WWE News: WrestleMania 36 Secondary Ticket Demand Reportedly Weak, March 11th NXT Not Taking Place in Full Sail

– The secondary market/scalper demand for WrestleMania 36 isn’t doing great, according to a new report. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the scalper market is currently weak for bleacher seats, as those seats are not selling and the show is not yet sold out. It’s said that some of the cheaper seats for the show are now available for below face value on the secondary market.

– The site also reports that the March 11th episode of NXT will be taped somewhere outside Full Sail University due to the Full Sail Hall of Fame week taking place that week. This is the upcoming date that will take place elsewhere that Triple H referenced during a media call.