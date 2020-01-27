WWE News: WrestleMania 36 Sign Raised Before Raw, Advertised Stars Not Included in Men’s Rumble

– WWE has officially raised the WrestleMania sign, putting it on display for tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see video below from WWE of the sign being raised in the AT&T Center in San Antonio for tonight’s episode:

– As you may have noticed, several stars advertised for the men’s Royal Rumble match didn’t appear in the show. While commentary explained that Bobby Lashley and Rusev were out of the match after brawling in the parking lot earlier in the day, Buddy Murphy, Otis, and Tucker also didn’t appear and WWE didn’t explain why in their case.