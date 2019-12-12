wrestling / News

Note on WrestleMania 36 Primary Tickets

December 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Wrestlemania 36

– Ticket IQ is currently listing primary tickets for WrestleMania 36 at Ticketmaster for $100. WrestlingInc.com reports that similar seats are available on the secondary market for $68. Floor seats are currently limited on the primary market, but the secondary market has options for available starting from $559.

More details on the WrestleMania Weekend tickets are available RIGHT HERE.

