wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Playlist Looks At Road To WrestleMania 37 Match Between Asuka & Rhea Ripley, Cesaro Plays League Of Legends: Wild Rift
April 5, 2021 | Posted by
– In the newest edition of WWE Playlist, the focus is on the road to the WrestleMania 37 match between Asuka and Rhea Ripley. The video looks at the history between the two, Ripley challenging Asuka for the title, and much more.
– Cesaro plays League of Legends: Wild Rift in the newest video on WWE’s UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Here’s the description for the video:
Beware the man with everything to gain! Cesaro (a.k.a. Mr. OP) looks to continue his amazing gameplay as he challenges champions far and wide in League of Legends: Wild Rift!
