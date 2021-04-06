wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania 37 Tickets Still Available, New WWE Hall of Fame T-Shirts, Joseph Average Becomes Night Panther
– If you are interested in purchasing tickets for attending both nights of WWE WrestleMania 37, tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com (h/t PWInsider). PWInsider noted that the weather forecast for Saturday is mostly sunny with a high temperature of 83 degrees. However, Sunday is expected to have scattered thundershowers and a high temperature of 83 degrees.
Additionally, Raymond James Stadium has banned all bags larger than a clutch purse inside the event. So, anyone who is going to attend should plan accordingly.
– WWE Shop has released a number of new t-shirts commemorating the Hall of Fame 2020 and 2021 inductees. One recipient who isn’t getting a solo shirt is 2020 inductee Jushin Thunder Liger. However, his image is featured on the Class of 2020/2021 group t-shirt.
– WWE has released another Old Spice vignette featuring Joseph Average becoming the Night Panther:
