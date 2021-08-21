wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania 37 Weather Delay Showcased in WWE 24 Preview, TikTok User Showcases Reigns vs. Cena, This Week’s SmackDown in 3 Minutes
– As many of you might recall, Night One of WrestleMania 37 earlier this year experienced weather delays at the Raymond James Stadium. The WWE 24: WrestleMania Night One special showcases what was going on behind the scenes and how WWE staff and talent was handling the delays due to the bad weather for WrestleMania 37. You can view that preview clip below. The special is now available on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else:
– WWE shared a TikTok user’s video highlighting John Cena vs. Roman Reigns set for later today at SummerSlam 2021:
Are you #TeamRoman or #TeamCena? @RudyWillingham brought the 🔥 with this one! #SummerSlam @tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/xwmGBqGCXe
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2021
– WWE on FOX showcased last night’s SmackDown in 3 Minutes:
