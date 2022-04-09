wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania 38 Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery, Liv Morgan Shows Support for Ukrainian Refugees
April 9, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE.com released a new photo gallery showing a candid, behind-the-scenes look for last weekend’s WrestleMania 38. You can check out some of those photos below:
Get a candid look behind the scenes of #WrestleMania Weekend https://t.co/2Gp08duvPw pic.twitter.com/cRXUvuQzd7
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2022
– WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shared a video message today showing her support the Stand Up For Ukraine charity from Global Citizen. As previously noted, the charity seeks to mobilize funding support for refugees. You can see Morgan’s message below:
Join me and the @WWE Universe in standing up for refugees everywhere. https://t.co/W29zkQGuFa #StandUpForUkraine pic.twitter.com/eN76NVk68P
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Becky Lynch, Joey Janela & More Comment on Tony Khan’s Statement About Anti-AEW Bots
- Tony Khan Claims That Many Negative AEW Opinions Online Aren’t Real People, Khan Issues Statement
- Notes On Working Relationship Between AAA and AEW Regarding Tag Titles
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon & Donald Trump Storyline At WWE WrestleMania 23, What Trump Was Like Backstage