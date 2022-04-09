wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania 38 Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery, Liv Morgan Shows Support for Ukrainian Refugees

April 9, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Roman Reigns WrestleMania 38 2 WWE Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com released a new photo gallery showing a candid, behind-the-scenes look for last weekend’s WrestleMania 38. You can check out some of those photos below:

– WWE Superstar Liv Morgan shared a video message today showing her support the Stand Up For Ukraine charity from Global Citizen. As previously noted, the charity seeks to mobilize funding support for refugees. You can see Morgan’s message below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Liv Morgan, Wrestlemania 38, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading