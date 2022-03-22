wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania 38 Kickoff to Air on USA Network, Jinder Mahal Appears at Hulk Hogan Karaoke Show
March 22, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that USA Network will broadcast the WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Show this year. The Kickoff show will be a two-hour broadcast this year, and it will air on USA from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm EST on Saturday, April 2.
Per the report, it’s unknown if the Sunday Kickoff show will air on USA Network as well.
– PWInsider also reports that WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal made a surprise appearance at Hulk Hogan’s karaoke show last night at Hogan’s Hangout in Clearwater, Florida.
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Discusses What He Thinks Is Missing From Current WWE Product
- Eric Bischoff On WCW Bringing In Dennis Rodman, Hulk Hogan’s Role In Rodman Choosing WCW Over WWE
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion
- Jeff Hardy Says He Wasn’t Trying To Get Released From WWE, Thought He’d Get Away With Leaving Match