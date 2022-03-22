wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania 38 Kickoff to Air on USA Network, Jinder Mahal Appears at Hulk Hogan Karaoke Show

March 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE WrestleMania 38 On-Sale Image Credit: Cooper Neill / WWE

PWInsider reports that USA Network will broadcast the WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Show this year. The Kickoff show will be a two-hour broadcast this year, and it will air on USA from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm EST on Saturday, April 2.

Per the report, it’s unknown if the Sunday Kickoff show will air on USA Network as well.

PWInsider also reports that WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal made a surprise appearance at Hulk Hogan’s karaoke show last night at Hogan’s Hangout in Clearwater, Florida.

