WWE News: WrestleMania 38 Kickoff to Air on USA Network, Jinder Mahal Appears at Hulk Hogan Karaoke Show

– PWInsider reports that USA Network will broadcast the WrestleMania 38 Kickoff Show this year. The Kickoff show will be a two-hour broadcast this year, and it will air on USA from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm EST on Saturday, April 2.

Per the report, it’s unknown if the Sunday Kickoff show will air on USA Network as well.

– PWInsider also reports that WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal made a surprise appearance at Hulk Hogan’s karaoke show last night at Hogan’s Hangout in Clearwater, Florida.