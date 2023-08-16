wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania 40 Ticket Pre-Sale Code, Sami Zayn on Out of Character, Raw’s Most Chaotic Altercations
August 16, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE announced a new WrestleMania 40 ticket pre-sale code during The Bump today. The pre-sale code is THEBUMP.
– The full video of Sami Zayn on this week’s Out of Character is now available:
– WWE highlighted Raw’s most chaotic altercations from August 14:
More Trending Stories
- Lacey Evans Lists Herself as ‘Formerly Known As,’ Says She’s Done At Midnight
- Britt Baker Explains Why She’s Stepping Back From Her Dentist Work
- CM Punk Reportedly Had Disagreement With Jack Perry Over Glass Spot
- More Backstage Rumors on Drama in AEW With CM Punk & The Elite, Concern Over ‘Giant Explosion’