WWE News: WrestleMania 40 Ticket Pre-Sale Code, Sami Zayn on Out of Character, Raw’s Most Chaotic Altercations

August 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE announced a new WrestleMania 40 ticket pre-sale code during The Bump today. The pre-sale code is THEBUMP.

– The full video of Sami Zayn on this week’s Out of Character is now available:

– WWE highlighted Raw’s most chaotic altercations from August 14:

