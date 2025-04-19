WWE News: Charlotte & Tiffany Backstage Update, Lots of Surprises Planned, Note on Who Is In Town, More (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select has more notes on Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas, with night one set to begin in just under ninety minutes from now.

* There are several returns and debuts planned for the next week.

* Living Colour has been planned for Las Vegas for months, as previously reported. Many expect them to be at this show, likely to play CM Punk to the ring.

* Speaking of music acts, Jelly Roll has been discussed for the event.

* Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair have been professional enough that there’s not expected to be any problems in their match. Many in WWE do expect that match to be “physical”, however.

* Doors may open late due to rehearsals.

* Asuka had appearanes for WWE set for this week.

* Fightful also has an update on all the wrestlers in town for various events. This includes TNA Champion Joe Hendry, who was in town for TNA and WWE World. JD McDonagh was also at WWE World. He hasn’t been on the road since his injury a couple of months ago.

* X-Pac, Rikishi, Trish Stratus, Kane, Torrie Wilson, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mike Tyson, Mick Foley, Maryse, Undertaker, Rob Van Dam and DDP are all in town for one reason or another for WWE.

* The following talent are at Wrestlecon and not signed with another promotion. Obviously, this doesn’t mean they’ll appear on tonight’s show or any show in the next week, just that they’re in town. The list includes: Saraya, Ronda Rousey, Tank Abbott, Arn Anderson, Kurt Angle, Barbarian, Kayla Braxton, Berzerker, Tully Blanchard, Boogeyman, Kaitlyn, D-Lo Brown, Matt Cardona, Wrath/Adam Bomb/Bryan Clark, Super Crazy, Kalisto, Emma/Tenille Dashwood, Demolition, Jinder Mahal, Ted Dibiase, Ultimo Dragon, Dudley Boyz, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Layla El, Dory Funk Jr, Gangrel, Godfather, Henry Godwinn, Juventud Guerrera, Chavo Guerrero Jr, Bret Hart, Mark Henry, Missy Hyatt, Honky Tonk Man, The IIconics/IInspiration, Mickie James, Marty Jannetty, Jazz, Ahmed Johnson, Aja Kong, Jerry Lawler, JBL, Lita, Teddy Long, Dawn Marie, Summer Rae, Ernest Miller, Sean Mooney, Jacqueline, The Mountie, Great Muta, Kevin Nash, JoJo Offerman, Sonny Onoo, TJ Perkins, Jim Powers, Madcap Moss, Enzo Amore, Rhino, Matt Riddle, Dennis Rodman, Rock N Roll Express, IRS, Sabu, Mandy Rose, Sandman, Tito Santana, Saturn, Ron Simmons, Sgt. Slaughter, Steiners, Waylon Mercy, Greg Valentine, Carmella, Warlord and Jimmy Wang Yang.