wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania And Royal Rumble Not Coming to Atlanta, Officials Happy With SmackDown Ratings
July 11, 2023 | Posted by
– Fightful Select reports that WWE is not going to be making any WrestleMania or Royal Rumble announcements coming up for Atlanta, Georgia. Next week’s edition of WWE Raw on July 17 in Atlanta is being held at the State Farm Arena. It’s the first Raw show held in Atlanta in four years.
– Additionally, Fightful Select notes that WWE officials are very happy with the numbers for last Friday’s edition of SmackDown, featuring The Bloodline Tribal Court. As noted last week’s show drew a record high for 2023 with 2.561 million viewers and a 0.76 rating.
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks Main Event Mafia Could Have Been As Big As NWO, Talks Sting As a Heel
- Kevin Nash On His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He Genuinely Likes Vince
- Kalisto Recalls Vince McMahon Being Hands-On With Dumpster Match Against Braun Strowman
- Missy Beefcake Demands Hulk Hogan End ‘Beef’ With Brutus Beefcake