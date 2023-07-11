– Fightful Select reports that WWE is not going to be making any WrestleMania or Royal Rumble announcements coming up for Atlanta, Georgia. Next week’s edition of WWE Raw on July 17 in Atlanta is being held at the State Farm Arena. It’s the first Raw show held in Atlanta in four years.

– Additionally, Fightful Select notes that WWE officials are very happy with the numbers for last Friday’s edition of SmackDown, featuring The Bloodline Tribal Court. As noted last week’s show drew a record high for 2023 with 2.561 million viewers and a 0.76 rating.