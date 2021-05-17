wrestling / News

WWE News: Wrestlemania Backlash Video Highlights, WWE Playlist Looks At The Best of Umaga, Miz and Mrs. Season Finale Tonight

May 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has released the following highlights from last night’s Wrestlemania Backlash PPV.

– Tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs. on USA, airing after RAW, will be the season finale. Here’s a synopsis: Mike has second thoughts about getting a vasectomy; Maryse helps George with a makeover.

– The latest edition of WWE Playlist looks at Umaga’s greatest moments.

