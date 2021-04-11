wrestling / News
WWE News: Wrestlemania Kickoff Show and Watch Along Online, Clips Of Interviews During Wrestlemania Delay
– WWE has posted the Kickoff Show for Wrestlemania 37, as well as the livestream for the Watch Along, online. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
– Speaking of Wrestlemania, during the delay because of the weather, WWE had several of the wrestlers cut backstage promos to stall for time. You can see clips of those below.
We’ll need to wait just a little bit longer to see the EPIC clash between @fightbobby and @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWETitle at #WrestleMania! Action will resume when weather conditions permit. pic.twitter.com/LPPLVtjBlX
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
👀👀👀#WrestleMania #NewDay @WWEBigE @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/Jq2Yebb5lN
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 11, 2021
#WrestleMania… DRIP???@MichaelCole @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/TwTuXdnMtf
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Edge On Rejecting Idea To End The Undertaker’s Streak At WrestleMania 24, Flaming Table Spot In WrestleMania 22 Match With Mick Foley
- Triple H Reveals How He Wants To Retire As In-Ring Performer, Which WWE Stars He’d Want To Wrestle
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37