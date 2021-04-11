wrestling / News

WWE News: Wrestlemania Kickoff Show and Watch Along Online, Clips Of Interviews During Wrestlemania Delay

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Wrestlemania Kickoff Show

– WWE has posted the Kickoff Show for Wrestlemania 37, as well as the livestream for the Watch Along, online. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

– Speaking of Wrestlemania, during the delay because of the weather, WWE had several of the wrestlers cut backstage promos to stall for time. You can see clips of those below.

