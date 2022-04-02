WWE News: Wrestlemania Kickoff Show Streaming Online, Ad Week Comments on WWE In Dallas, New Undertaker Wrestlemania DVD On The Way

– The Wrestlemania 38 night one Kickoff show is now available online.

– WWE Home Video has announced a new Undertaker DVD coming in November which will feature every single one of the Dead Man’s Wrestlemania matches.

⚱️UNDERTAKER: THE COMPLETE WRESTLEMANIA COLLECTION!!⚱️ With The Deadman's induction into the #WWEHOF tonight, we're proud to announce a six-disc set coming later this year – collecting every Undertaker match at #WrestleMania !! Out 14th November! pic.twitter.com/zw4VONKRyL — WWE Home Video UK (@WWEHomeVideoUK) April 1, 2022

– Adweek has a new article noting that WWE the big business that WWE is bringing into the Dallas area with Wrestlemania week festivities.

It features a quote from Stephanie McMahon, who said: “It is our opportunity to showcase to the world what we do best on the grandest stage of them all. It offers opportunities to deeply engage with partners and brands across multiple lines of business and really help amplify their messaging—whatever it is that they’re promoting—as well as incorporate them into our storylines and elevate our relevancy as well.”