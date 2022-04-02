wrestling / News

WWE News: Wrestlemania Kickoff Show Streaming Online, Ad Week Comments on WWE In Dallas, New Undertaker Wrestlemania DVD On The Way

April 2, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

– The Wrestlemania 38 night one Kickoff show is now available online.

– WWE Home Video has announced a new Undertaker DVD coming in November which will feature every single one of the Dead Man’s Wrestlemania matches.

– Adweek has a new article noting that WWE the big business that WWE is bringing into the Dallas area with Wrestlemania week festivities.

It features a quote from Stephanie McMahon, who said: “It is our opportunity to showcase to the world what we do best on the grandest stage of them all. It offers opportunities to deeply engage with partners and brands across multiple lines of business and really help amplify their messaging—whatever it is that they’re promoting—as well as incorporate them into our storylines and elevate our relevancy as well.

