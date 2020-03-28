WWE News: WrestleMania PPV Price Revealed, Dolph Ziggler Teases WrestleMania Ring Gear

– It looks like we finally know how much WrestleMania will be if you buy it via traditional PPV. PWInsider reports that the show is listed on Verizon Fios for $29.99 each night, making it $59.98 for both nights which would be right about where the full price was expected to be.

– Dolph Ziggler posted to Twitter offering a first look at his ring gear for WrestleMania 36, where he will face Otis: