WWE News: Wrestlemania Saturday Kickoff Show Livestream, NXT Stand and Deliver Highlights, Ultimate Wrestlemania Saturday Now Online

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestlemania 39 Image Credit: WWE

– The kickoff show for Wrestlemania Saturday is now online. The show begins proper at 8 PM ET and 411 will have live coverage.

– Also available online is the Ultimate Wrestlemania Saturday fantasy discussion, in which the hosts assemble their top Wrestlemania lineups using past matches.

– Here are highlights from today’s NXT Stand and Deliver event:

