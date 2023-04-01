wrestling / News
WWE News: Wrestlemania Saturday Kickoff Show Livestream, NXT Stand and Deliver Highlights, Ultimate Wrestlemania Saturday Now Online
April 1, 2023 | Posted by
– The kickoff show for Wrestlemania Saturday is now online. The show begins proper at 8 PM ET and 411 will have live coverage.
– Also available online is the Ultimate Wrestlemania Saturday fantasy discussion, in which the hosts assemble their top Wrestlemania lineups using past matches.
– Here are highlights from today’s NXT Stand and Deliver event:
