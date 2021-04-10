wrestling / News
WWE News: Wrestlemania Set Slightly Damaged Due To Weather, Logan Paul Shirt Available In WWE Shop, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown
– Fightful Select reports that the severe weather that hit the Raymond James Stadium earlier today also did some damage to the Wrestlemania set. Some of the set was ripped down, so construction workers were sent to fix flags on top of the ship and other things that needed adjustment. WWE previously tarped off the video screens for protection.
Those at the venue were confused about the start time of the show, as ticketing information and the app said 6:39 ET, but WWE personnel tweeted 8 PM.
– Logan Paul’s exclusive Wrestlemania 37 t-shirt is now available for pre-order in the WWE Shop.
– WWE has posted a video looking at the top ten moments from Smackdown last night:
