WWE News: WrestleMania Store Open at Raymond James Stadium, Finn Balor Joins Live Edition of What’s NeXT?, Battle of the Brands Draft Day on UUDD

– PWInsider reports that the WWE WrestleMania store in Tampa, Florida is open on the west side of Raymond James Stadium. The WWE WrestleMania store has operating hours of 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Thursday and Friday and 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

– NXT World champion Finn Balor joined a special live edition of What’s NeXT? earlier today to discuss his upcoming title defense against Karrion Kross. He faces Kross for his title later today at Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze had a draft today for Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDOwn, which you can view here: