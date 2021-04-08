wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania Store Open at Raymond James Stadium, Finn Balor Joins Live Edition of What’s NeXT?, Battle of the Brands Draft Day on UUDD

April 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Wrestlemania 37 WWE, Bebe Rexha

PWInsider reports that the WWE WrestleMania store in Tampa, Florida is open on the west side of Raymond James Stadium. The WWE WrestleMania store has operating hours of 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Thursday and Friday and 9:00 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

– NXT World champion Finn Balor joined a special live edition of What’s NeXT? earlier today to discuss his upcoming title defense against Karrion Kross. He faces Kross for his title later today at Night 2 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze had a draft today for Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDOwn, which you can view here:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Finn Balor, NXT, UpUpDownDown, WrestleMania 37, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading