WWE News: WrestleMania Ticket Sale Hype, John Cena Explores His Impact On The Internet
– WWE posted to Twitter to promote today being the on-sale date for WrestleMania 36. As previously reported, Ticketmaster was down earlier in the day but WWE shared a back-up link for fans. Some seats are still available for the show, which takes place on April 5th, 2020 from Tampa, Florida:
🚨@WrestleMania tickets are officially available NOW on @Ticketmaster 🚨
🎟Snag your tickets to the ULTIMATE #WrestleMania fan experience before it's too late: https://t.co/nibnqY8Apy pic.twitter.com/wB9SOWndeN
— WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2019
🚨 #WrestleMania Ticket Alert 🚨
Ticketmaster is down, but you can still get your @WrestleMania 36 tickets at the link HERE: https://t.co/7haBghmIbJ
— WWE (@WWE) November 15, 2019
– Wired posted a new video promoting John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key’s Playing With Fire, with the two doing a search of their impact on the internet:
