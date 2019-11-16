wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania Ticket Sale Hype, John Cena Explores His Impact On The Internet

November 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Wrestlemania 36

– WWE posted to Twitter to promote today being the on-sale date for WrestleMania 36. As previously reported, Ticketmaster was down earlier in the day but WWE shared a back-up link for fans. Some seats are still available for the show, which takes place on April 5th, 2020 from Tampa, Florida:

– Wired posted a new video promoting John Cena and Keegan-Michael Key’s Playing With Fire, with the two doing a search of their impact on the internet:

John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, WrestleMania 36

