WWE News: WrestleMania Travel Package Update, WWE Stars Set For WrestleCade

– WWE still has some travel packages on sale for WrestleMania 35. The company noted on Twitter that packages are still available but selling out. As of this writing, only the Gold, Silver and Bronze packages are still available for purchase:

Grab your #WrestleMania travel packages while you still can! Packages are selling fast: https://t.co/IbYelaV7vv pic.twitter.com/GUmjSZX4Cu — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018

– WrestleCade has announced that Kane, Rob Van Dam and Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) will appear at their convention this month. You can see the announcement posts below. The con runs from November 23rd and November 25th in Winston-Salem, North Carolina:

You know him as Kane & he is coming to #WrestleCade FanFest, part of WrestleCade Weekend. One of the largest 3-day Wrestling conventions in the world. 11/23-11/25 at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, NChttps://t.co/pLFJGasOMo for tix and info pic.twitter.com/MlS7MO88sO — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) November 19, 2018

WE THE PEOPLE! @RealJackSwagger is coming to #WrestleCade FanFest, part of WrestleCade Weekend 2018! 11/23-11/25 in Winston-Salem, NC. Tix and info at https://t.co/pLFJGasOMo pic.twitter.com/0WAwANj4Xa — WrestleCade (@WrestleCade) November 19, 2018