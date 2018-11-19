Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania Travel Package Update, WWE Stars Set For WrestleCade

November 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
wrestlemania 35

– WWE still has some travel packages on sale for WrestleMania 35. The company noted on Twitter that packages are still available but selling out. As of this writing, only the Gold, Silver and Bronze packages are still available for purchase:

– WrestleCade has announced that Kane, Rob Van Dam and Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) will appear at their convention this month. You can see the announcement posts below. The con runs from November 23rd and November 25th in Winston-Salem, North Carolina:

