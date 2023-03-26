WWE News: Wrestlemania Viewing Party Set For Next Weekend, Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights

– WWE has announced that there will be a Wrestlemania 39 Viewing Party next weekend in Philadelphia at Dave & Buster’s at 1995 Franklin Mills Circle. Sarah Schreiber and R-Truth will appear.

WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, but we’ve got all the action here on our GIANT screens.

Join us for an Official WrestleMania Watch Party presented by Peacock. The party will be hosted by WWE Host Sarah Schreiber. Plus, a special guest appearance by WWE Superstar R-Truth. Don’t miss your chance to win official WWE merchandise and tickets to next year’s WrestleMania at Lincoln Financial Field!

– WWE has posted a new video looking at the top ten Smackdown moments.

– WWE also has a video with highlights from today’s Smackdown Lowdown: