WWE News: More Wrestlers Advance In UK Tournament, Goldust Set For First Convention Appearance

– The first round of the UK Tournament continued at the Download Festival, with Jordan Devlin beating Tyson T-Bone, Dave Mastiff beating Kenny Williams and Joe Coffey beating Tucker. They join Flash Morgan Webster, Ashton Smith, Zack Gibson and Travis Banks in the quarterfinals. A match between Drew Gulak and Jack Gallagher for the eighth spot is set for an upcoming episode of NXT.

– Goldust will make his first ever convention appearance at the Salt City Comic Con in Syracuse, NY on July 7-8. He will be in full makeup and will host a limited-seating panel for VIP ticket holders. It will also be his only 2018 convention appearance in the Northeast. Autographs are $50 while photo-ops are $60, the autograph/photo combo ticket is $100 and VIP tickets are $200. The VIP packages come with 3 autographs, 1 photo, a Goldust mask, a Goldust action figure and the panel.