WWE News: Wrestling Challenge Now Available on Peacock, Lacey Evans’ Latest Episode of American Brain and Brawn, Top 10 NXT Moments

April 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE WWF Wrestling Challenge

PWInsider that the initial 13 episodes of Wrestling Challenge are now available for the WWE archive on Peacock. These are the initial 13 episodes that were recently added to the WWE Network.

– Lacey Evans has released the latest episode of her American Brain and Brawn podcast:

– The Top 10 NXT moments for Tuesday’s episode are now available:

