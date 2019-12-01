wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE 24 Clip Features Trish Stratus, JBL Fires Back at ‘OK Boomer’ Tweet

December 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Trish Stratus SummerSlam

– WWE has posted a new clip from Trish Stratus’ WWE 24 special. You can see the clip below of Stratus preparing for her final match at SummerSlam:

– JBL got hit with an “OK Boomer” response to one of his Tweets. The former WWE star and announcer had a response loaded up and fired back, as you can see below:

