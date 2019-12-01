wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE 24 Clip Features Trish Stratus, JBL Fires Back at ‘OK Boomer’ Tweet
December 1, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new clip from Trish Stratus’ WWE 24 special. You can see the clip below of Stratus preparing for her final match at SummerSlam:
– JBL got hit with an “OK Boomer” response to one of his Tweets. The former WWE star and announcer had a response loaded up and fired back, as you can see below:
Safe to say most anyone who responds ‘ok boomer’ has never paid a mortgage and lives with mommy. Tell mom hi, now put down your phone and go outside and play. https://t.co/rpOAlSVD7h
— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) November 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Batista and Dana Brooke Continue Flirting on Twitter, Batista Answers Her Question About Calling Him ‘Daddy’
- Victoria Discusses How Vince McMahon Responded When She Told Him She Wanted Her Release, Why She Signed With TNA In 2009
- Bruce Prichard Discusses the Infamous Bloody Koko B. Ware Hotel Lobby Fight That Led To His Firing from WWE in 1989
- Former WCW Announcer Contacted Maryland Athletic Commission Over Kenny Omega vs. John Moxley AEW Full Gear Match, Match Now Under Investigation