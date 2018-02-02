WWE News: Highlight Video From WWE 24 WrestleMania Special, Second Dark Match at NXT Taping, Natalya Tries to Break World Record

– WWE has released a new highlight video from the WWE 24 special about WrestleMania 33. You can see the video below, which is set to “Set It on Fire” by Saints of Valory:

– Wrestling Inc reports that Adam Cole beat Cezar Bononi in a second dark match at the NXT tapings. The site says Cole introduced Bononi as the 2017 NXT Future Star of the Year and tried to get him to join The Undisputed Era. While Bononi was looking at an Undisputed Era t-shirt, Cole attacked. Cole eventually won the match thanks to help from Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish.

– Here is video of Natalya trying to break a slime stretch Guinness World Record on Little Things while promoting the Total Divas season finale: