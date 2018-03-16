WWE News: WWE 24 Returning on Monday, First Look at Best of NXT DVD Next Week

– WWE 24 will return on Monday following next week’s episode of Raw. The episode will look at the women’s revolution and is described as follows:

“Female Superstars are redefining sports entertainment with groundbreaking matches and the addition of Ronda Rousey to a star-studded roster.”

– Also set for next week is a thirty-minute First Look special for the Best of NXT 2017 DVD that releases on Tuesday. The DVD is hosted by William Regal, with the First Look airing after Wednesday’s episode of NXT.