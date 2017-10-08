wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE 2K18 Predicts Hell in a Cell Winners, Rhyno Celebrates Birthday at House Show

October 8, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane vs Owens WWE Hell in a Cell

– WWE used WWE 2K18 to predict some matches at Hell in a Cell. You can see the videos below, which predict that Jinder Mahal will beat Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler will beat Bobby Roode and Shane McMahon will beat Kevin Owens:

– Rhyno celebrated a birthday over the weekend at a house show. You can see video of the segment below:

article topics :

Rhyno, WWE 2K18, WWE Hell in a Cell, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading