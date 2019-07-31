wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE 2K20 Announcement Happening Next Week, Lineups For Tonight’s NXT and NXT UK, Highlights From Miz & Mrs

July 31, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE 2K20

– 2K Games and WWE will officially announce the details, cover art and first game footage for WWE 2K20 this upcoming Monday, August 5. The post below promises more details on Monday than have ever been revealed in an initial announcement.

– Tonight’s NXT UK will feature Dave Mastiff talking about Gallus, as well as appearances from WALTER, Rhea Ripley and more.

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NXT:

* Tyler Breeze vs. Jaxson Ryker

* Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong

* Breakout Tournament Semifinal: Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler addresses Mia Yim

– Here are highlights from last night’s Miz & Mrs on the USA Network:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Miz and Mrs., NXT, NXT UK, WWE 2K20, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading