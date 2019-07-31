WWE News: WWE 2K20 Announcement Happening Next Week, Lineups For Tonight’s NXT and NXT UK, Highlights From Miz & Mrs

– 2K Games and WWE will officially announce the details, cover art and first game footage for WWE 2K20 this upcoming Monday, August 5. The post below promises more details on Monday than have ever been revealed in an initial announcement.

The #WWE2K20 cover reveal kicks off on August 5 with more details than we’ve ever shared at announce and your first look at game footage! Follow our social accounts so you won’t miss a thing. pic.twitter.com/EqcA00gYx8 — #WWE2K20 Info August 5 (@WWEgames) July 31, 2019

– Tonight’s NXT UK will feature Dave Mastiff talking about Gallus, as well as appearances from WALTER, Rhea Ripley and more.

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s NXT:

* Tyler Breeze vs. Jaxson Ryker

* Pete Dunne vs. Roderick Strong

* Breakout Tournament Semifinal: Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler addresses Mia Yim

– Here are highlights from last night’s Miz & Mrs on the USA Network: