wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE 2K22 Rating Reveal, Talking Smack Highlights, SD Top 10
February 12, 2022 | Posted by
– WWE tweeted about their WWE 2K22 rating reveal on February 15th at 4PM ET on G4TV and UpUpDownDown.
This Tuesday, @AustinCreedWins and @itsbayleyWWE joins @Goldenboyftw, @completionist and @Ronnie2k for a 90-minute #wwe2k22 special you won’t want to miss!
Tune in to @G4tv & @UpUpDwnDwn Feb 15th at 4 PM ET/1PM PT to see where your favorite superstars stand!
#ItHitsDifferent pic.twitter.com/o5COqI638n
— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2022
– Talking Smack highlights: SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair sends a message to Ronda Rousey, Los Lotharios celebrate their win over The New Day and Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss look ahead to WWE Elimination Chamber.
– WWE’s Top 10 Friday Night SmackDown moments from February 11th 2022.
More Trending Stories
- Note On Vince McMahon’s Reason For Reuniting Big E With New Day On WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On His Favorite Opponent In His Career, His Pick For Greatest On the Mic In Wrestling History
- Anna Jay On How Her Relationship With Jungle Boy Came About, Fan Reaction To Street Fight On AEW Rampage
- CM Punk Tweets Samoa Joe After Opening AEW Dynamite Segment, Joe Responds