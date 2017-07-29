WWE News: WWE Acknowledges Asuka’s Milestone, John Cena Hypes American Grit Finale, Cena Gives Gym Advice

– As we noted earlier today, Asuka is the longest-reigning WWE champion in almost thirty years. She will soon pass Rockin Robin’s reign on August 17, heading into a title match with Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. She has been NXT Women’s Champion for 483 days. WWE has posted a video acknowledging the achievement.

– John Cena posted a message on Twitter hyping the season finale of American Grit:

– Speaking of Cena, he posted a new gym video on the Bella Twins’ Youtube channel, giving some advice for those who aspire to work out like he does.