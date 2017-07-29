wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Acknowledges Asuka’s Milestone, John Cena Hypes American Grit Finale, Cena Gives Gym Advice
July 29, 2017 | Posted by
– As we noted earlier today, Asuka is the longest-reigning WWE champion in almost thirty years. She will soon pass Rockin Robin’s reign on August 17, heading into a title match with Ember Moon at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III. She has been NXT Women’s Champion for 483 days. WWE has posted a video acknowledging the achievement.
– John Cena posted a message on Twitter hyping the season finale of American Grit:
Only one episode until the season finale of @AmericanGritFOX. Who will ring out? #FindYourGrit #NGU pic.twitter.com/fUVUSCLlyl
— John Cena (@JohnCena) July 29, 2017
– Speaking of Cena, he posted a new gym video on the Bella Twins’ Youtube channel, giving some advice for those who aspire to work out like he does.