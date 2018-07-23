WWE News: WWE Announces Summerslam Sweepstakes, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre Promote RAW, Synopsis For Total Bellas Season Finale

– WWE has announced a new Summerslam sweepstakes with Topps Tap Baseball 2018. You can find more information here.

– Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler appeared this morning for FOX 19 in Cleveland to promote RAW.

Thanks for stopping in to @FOX19 @HEELZiggler and @DMcIntyreWWE! Go see them at #RAW tonight at US Bank Arena. I’ll be there also! pic.twitter.com/3k0rgdBGoT — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) July 23, 2018

– Here’s a synopsis for the season three finale of Total Bellas: “The Bella twins jet off to New Orleans for an electrifying WrestleMania where Daniel Bryan makes his long-awaited return to the WWE ring; Nicole realizes her dream of being Mrs. Cena may no longer be her happily ever after.”