WWE News: WWE Announces TV Appearances For WrestleMania 34, Carmella Responds To Criticism, Sheamus Works Out With Bayley

– WWE announced the following Superstar TV and media appearances to promote WrestleMania 34…

WWE takes over TV in preparations for WrestleMania

WWE Superstars take over the airwaves before hitting The Big Easy for The Grandest Stage of Them All. With WrestleMania on the horizon, don’t miss John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, The Bella Twins, Big Show and more on a variety of TV shows.

It all starts today at 2/1 C with Nikki and Brie Bella on “The Steve Harvey Show” on NBC.

On Friday, March 23, 16-time World Champion John Cena appears on “Ellen,” then hosts the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 24, at 8/7 C.

Ronda Rousey takes over ESPN on Tuesday, March 27. She will appear on “Golic and Wingo” at 9/8 a.m. C on ESPN 2, “SportsCenter” at 10/9 a.m. C and 4/3 C, and on “First Take” at 11:30/10:30 a.m. C.

Rousey’s WrestleMania opponents, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, will join ESPN on Wednesday, March 28, first appearing on “SportsCenter” at 10:30/9:30 a.m. C, then “First Take” at 11/10 a.m. C.

Cena returns to host NBC’s “TODAY” on Thursday, March 29, at 10/9 a.m. C. He will then appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” at 11:35/10:35 C on Wednesday, April 4.

On Monday, April 2, Big Show will be on hand to ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange at 9:30/8:30 a.m. C.

The morning after WrestleMania, Monday, April 9, the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champions will appear on NBC’s “TODAY” at 7/6 a.m.

– Carmella posted the following response to fan criticism on Twitter…

@CarmellaWWE, the Universe sees in your future a "Future Endeavors" listing in https://t.co/ozX6zc6s8L. You aren't talented in the ring and have Zero charisma. — Christopher Morvant (@Snakebite8974) March 22, 2018

Bro, I have more charisma in my pinky toe than you have in your entire body. Love you, mean it. 💋 https://t.co/kpNnm8QYQ6 — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) March 22, 2018

– Here is Sheamus, working out with Bayley…