wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Announcing First Quarter Earnings Thursday, Candice LeRae Teaches Tegan Nox How To Bake, More WWF Superstars Coming To WWE Network
April 20, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE will report its first quarter earnings of the year on Thursday. There will be a conference call with Vince McMahon and other executives at 5 PM ET, which is later than the standard time of 11 AM ET. It should be very interesting given all the recent turmoil, such as the releases last week or the XFL going bankrupt.
– WWE will add several episodes of the syndicated WWF Superstars from 1992 and 1993 some time tonight.
– WWE has posted a new video in which Candice LeRae teaches Tegan Nox how to bake.
More Trending Stories
- Alexa Bliss On Wrestling With a T-Shirt On to Deal With Eating Disorder, Performing During Pandemic
- Cody Rhodes Discusses His Connection To Tiger King, Says He Was Told Carole Baskin Story Years Ago As If It Was ‘Absolute Fact’
- Photo of Gimmick Vince McMahon Wanted to Give the Revival, Cash Wheeler Comments
- Promotions Cut Ties With Indie Wrestler Jay Hunter Following Racist Tiktok Video