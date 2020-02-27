wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Backstage Didn’t Make Top 150 Cable Broadcasts This Week, Synopsis For Next Miz and Mrs., Interesting Note On Clive Cussler and WWE
February 27, 2020 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of WWE Backstage didn’t make the Top 150 cable braodcasts this week, so the viewership and ratings are unavailable at this time.
– Here’s a synopsis for next week’s episode of Miz and Mrs: “Mike is given a key to his hometown during the Mizanins’ sweaty trip to Cleveland.”
– Author Clive Cussler passed away earlier this week at the age of 88. He has an interesting tie to WWE. His book Raise the Titanic inspired Vince McMahon to name his company Titan Sports, as he liked the name when he saw the book.
