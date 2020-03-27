wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Backstage Highlights Including Jon Moxley Cameo, Lineup For Tonight’s Smackdown, 100 Superstars That Goldberg Beat

March 27, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backstage

– The WWE on FOX Youtube account has shared the following highlights of the most recent WWE Backstage, which surprisingly leaves in the cameo from AEW’s Jon Moxley.

– WWE has released the following preview for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:

* Bray Wyatt opens the door to The Firefly Fun House

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka look to settle the score this Friday

* The New Day & The Usos put WrestleMania fate on the line

* Drew Gulak collides with Shinsuke Nakamura in a match with major WrestleMania implications

– WWE has also shared a new Supercut which shows Goldberg defeating 100 different opponents from WCW and WWE.

