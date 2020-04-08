wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Backstage Highlights, WWE Stars Take ‘Don’t Rush’ Challenge, Joe Coffey Shares Poetry
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage:
– Several WWE stars have taken part in the ‘#Don’tRushChallenge, including Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and more.
#DontRushChallenege pic.twitter.com/DPHrcp3Pvj
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 8, 2020
– Joe Coffey shared some poetry online.
He wrote: “This is a thread. Its a uncertain time just now. If you need some positivity, hear me out. Bit of Poetry I wrote, I do not normally put anything personal on, but you might find something in it. “Take Care of Each Other” Cheers.”
This is a thread.
1/3
Its a uncertain time just now.
If you need some positivity, hear me out.
Bit of Poetry I wrote, I do not normally put anything personal on, but you might find something in it.
"Take Care of Each Other"
Cheers. pic.twitter.com/uOrAupZmw3
— Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) April 6, 2020
— Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) April 6, 2020
— Joe Coffey (@Joe_Coffey) April 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Reveals His Reaction to the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, If It Should Be Undertaker’s Last Match
- Backstage Rumor on Controversial Spot for Edge and Orton Match at WrestleMania 36, Top Officials Saw Match Ahead of Time
- Jim Cornette on Triple H Saying He’d Still Be An Executive If He Hadn’t Married Stephanie, Saying He Became ‘Booker’ After Cornette & Vince Russo Left
- Brandi Rhodes On How AEW Handles Diversity Concerns in Hiring, Getting Criticism For Not Knowing Nyla Rose was Trans