WWE News: WWE Celebrates 20 Years of Shelton Benjamin, Schedule of New WWE Content On Peacock This Week, Ric Flair Documentary Streaming On Peacock
– WWE has posted a new video in which superstars comment on the 20th anniversary of Shelton Benjamin’s WWE debut.
WWE Superstars and Legends discuss the influence and legacy of @Sheltyb803 as WWE celebrates the 20-year anniversary of his #SmackDown debut. pic.twitter.com/yARhn0YKkm
– WWE has revealed the following schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network on Peacock:
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Monday Night Raw (11/28/22) (also on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (also on free tier)
WWE NXT (12/27/22)
Thursday, Dec. 29
This Week in WWE
Friday, Dec. 30
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Best of WWE: Best Matches of 2022
Saturday, Dec. 31
WWE Main Event (12/15/22)
Sunday, Jan. 1
Friday Night SmackDown (12/2/22)
Tribute to the Troops 2022
– Speaking of Peacock, the documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair is now available for streaming.
