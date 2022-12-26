wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Celebrates 20 Years of Shelton Benjamin, Schedule of New WWE Content On Peacock This Week, Ric Flair Documentary Streaming On Peacock

December 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Shelton Benjamin WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has posted a new video in which superstars comment on the 20th anniversary of Shelton Benjamin’s WWE debut.

– WWE has revealed the following schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network on Peacock:

Wednesday, Dec. 28
Monday Night Raw (11/28/22) (also on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (also on free tier)
WWE NXT (12/27/22)

Thursday, Dec. 29
This Week in WWE

Friday, Dec. 30
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Best of WWE: Best Matches of 2022

Saturday, Dec. 31
WWE Main Event (12/15/22)

Sunday, Jan. 1
Friday Night SmackDown (12/2/22)
Tribute to the Troops 2022

– Speaking of Peacock, the documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair is now available for streaming.

