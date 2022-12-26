WWE News: WWE Celebrates 20 Years of Shelton Benjamin, Schedule of New WWE Content On Peacock This Week, Ric Flair Documentary Streaming On Peacock

– WWE has posted a new video in which superstars comment on the 20th anniversary of Shelton Benjamin’s WWE debut.

WWE Superstars and Legends discuss the influence and legacy of @Sheltyb803 as WWE celebrates the 20-year anniversary of his #SmackDown debut. pic.twitter.com/yARhn0YKkm — WWE (@WWE) December 26, 2022

– WWE has revealed the following schedule of new content coming to the WWE Network on Peacock:

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Monday Night Raw (11/28/22) (also on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (also on free tier)

WWE NXT (12/27/22)

Thursday, Dec. 29

This Week in WWE

Friday, Dec. 30

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Best of WWE: Best Matches of 2022

Saturday, Dec. 31

WWE Main Event (12/15/22)

Sunday, Jan. 1

Friday Night SmackDown (12/2/22)

Tribute to the Troops 2022

– Speaking of Peacock, the documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair is now available for streaming.