WWE News: WWE Celebrating 20 Years of Evolution, New WWE Playlist Looks At Armageddon 2003

– WWE has announced that it will celebrate twenty years of Evolution this week, the anniversary of when the group officially formed. The faction, which includes Triple H, Ric Flair, Batista and Randy Orton, came together on January 20, 2003. Two weeks later, they were given their name. The announcement reads:

Twenty years ago this month, one of the most dominant factions in WWE history stormed onto the scene with the emergence of Evolution.

Led by Triple H, Evolution represented the best of the past, present and future of sports-entertainment in 2003, combining The Game and 16-time World Champion Ric Flair with two potent newcomers who’d go on to become legends in their own right, Batista and Randy Orton.

The group steamrolled competition on Raw during The Ruthless Aggression Era — at one point, all four members held championship gold simultaneously — all while flaunting their enviable lifestyle, whether it was designer clothing, luxury cars or a custom entrance song performed by Motörhead. After disbanding in 2005, Evolution reunited a handful of times throughout the years, most recently at SmackDown 1000 in 2018.

In celebration of the 20-year anniversary of Evolution’s formation, WWE social channels will be paying tribute to the groundbreaking faction all week long. Be on the lookout for classic full-length matches, a special Evolution-themed episode of WWE Playlist, rare photos and more, and be sure to join the festivities by sharing your favorite memories of the group using hashtag #EvolutionWeek.

Meanwhile, WWE Playlist has a new video looking at Armageddon 2003, the night when all four members won titles. Batista and Ric Flair became tag team champions, Randy Orton won the Intercontinental title and Triple H became World Heavyweight Champion.