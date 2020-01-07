– WWE is at CES in Las Vegas this week.

– Stephanie McMahon sent out the following tweet encouraging fans to join UNICEF Kid Power.

.@WWECommunity is looking for the next #CommunityChampion! Join @UNICEFKidPower and recruit your school for your chance to win a $2K grant to make a difference. Learn more about the #RoadToWrestleMania36 Sweepstakes at https://t.co/NSQgxexNqh pic.twitter.com/XsAW3ywlM5 — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 6, 2020

– Triple H and Vic Joseph hype NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II

Hard to put into words what @NXTUK means to me. It’s where @TripleH gave me my first opportunity, where I learned from @McGuinnessNigel, where I was part of the foundation that grew into an empire! Don’t miss #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II THIS Sunday on the @WWENetwork #WeAreNXTUK https://t.co/ET9C5KbxVC — Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) January 7, 2020