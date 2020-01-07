wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE At CES, Triple H Previews Prime Target, UNICEF Kids Power
– WWE is at CES in Las Vegas this week.
#CES2020 has officially begun! Make sure to stop by the @WWE Lounge at the #CSpace at @AriaLV! pic.twitter.com/gxPu8RJEm1
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 7, 2020
Today at @CES come get a photo with the @BellaTwins in the @WWE Lounge at the @AriaLV 2PM. #CES2019 pic.twitter.com/nXWOsSOzvL
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) January 7, 2020
– Stephanie McMahon sent out the following tweet encouraging fans to join UNICEF Kid Power.
.@WWECommunity is looking for the next #CommunityChampion! Join @UNICEFKidPower and recruit your school for your chance to win a $2K grant to make a difference. Learn more about the #RoadToWrestleMania36 Sweepstakes at https://t.co/NSQgxexNqh pic.twitter.com/XsAW3ywlM5
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 6, 2020
– Triple H and Vic Joseph hype NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II
Hard to put into words what @NXTUK means to me. It’s where @TripleH gave me my first opportunity, where I learned from @McGuinnessNigel, where I was part of the foundation that grew into an empire! Don’t miss #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II THIS Sunday on the @WWENetwork #WeAreNXTUK https://t.co/ET9C5KbxVC
— Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) January 7, 2020
Back to where it all began. Where fans and Superstars alike joined together to say THIS IS OUR BRAND. Before we return to Blackpool for #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II, see how we got there. See the latest #PrimeTarget on this week's episode of @NXTUK on @WWENetwork. #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/7MuZ0t884X
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 7, 2020
