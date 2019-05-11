wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Chronicle on Ali Set For Next Weekend, Promo For Ilja Dragunov on NXT UK, Latest UpUpDownDown
– A new WWE Chronicle special on Ali is set to air next weekend. The special airs on May 18th at 8 PM ET and is described as follows:
“Get an inside look into Ali’s Muslim faith, his climb back to the world title picture and his career aspirations as a WWE Superstar.”
– The WWE Network Twitter account posted the following promo for Ilja Dragunov’s debut on next week’s NXT UK:
NEXT WEEK. @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR ARRIVES. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/sdGxmd93IF
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 8, 2019
– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown video, the twentieth episode of Kofi Kingston’s “I Just Love Kicks.” Be warned, the episode contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame:
