WWE News: WWE Chronicle on Ali Set For Next Weekend, Promo For Ilja Dragunov on NXT UK, Latest UpUpDownDown

– A new WWE Chronicle special on Ali is set to air next weekend. The special airs on May 18th at 8 PM ET and is described as follows:

“Get an inside look into Ali’s Muslim faith, his climb back to the world title picture and his career aspirations as a WWE Superstar.”

– The WWE Network Twitter account posted the following promo for Ilja Dragunov’s debut on next week’s NXT UK:

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown video, the twentieth episode of Kofi Kingston’s “I Just Love Kicks.” Be warned, the episode contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame: