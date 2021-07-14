wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Confidential and More Added to Peacock, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, This Week’s Episode of The Bump Featuring Edge

July 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Network Peacock

– The following programs have been added to the WWE Network on Peacock:

* ECW Massacre on Queens Boulevard 1996
* The Greatest Wrestling Stars of the 1980s
* WWE Confidential
* The WWE List
* Several episodes of UWF Power Pro Wrestling from 1986
* WWE Superstars (2014-2016)

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:

– Today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, featuring Edge, Rhea Ripley and Ric Flair, is now online.

