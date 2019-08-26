WWE News: WWE Congratulates Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears, Five Things to Know Before Raw

– WWE posted an article congratulating Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears on their marriage. As noted earlier today, the WWE and AEW stars got married over the weekend and WWE posted the following congratulating the two:

Peyton Royce gets married

The summer of love continues in WWE (Drake Maverick excluded) with the nuptials of Peyton Royce and Ron Arneill (Tye Dillinger) this weekend.

WWE offers its congratulations to Royce and Arneill on their wedding.

Cheers to a marriage that is nothing short of…IIconic.