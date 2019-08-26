wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Congratulates Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears, Five Things to Know Before Raw
– WWE posted an article congratulating Peyton Royce and Shawn Spears on their marriage. As noted earlier today, the WWE and AEW stars got married over the weekend and WWE posted the following congratulating the two:
The summer of love continues in WWE (Drake Maverick excluded) with the nuptials of Peyton Royce and Ron Arneill (Tye Dillinger) this weekend.
WWE offers its congratulations to Royce and Arneill on their wedding.
Cheers to a marriage that is nothing short of…IIconic.
– The latest WWE Now video has Ryan Pappolla discussing the things you need to know before tonight’s Raw:
