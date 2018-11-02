wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Crown Jewel Opening Video, Arena Sold Out, Saudi Official Shown on Broadcast
November 2, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has released the opening video from today’s WWE Crown Jewel, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. You can see it below:
– Michael Cole revealed during the broadcast that the King Saudi University Stadium was sold out for the event. A specific number was not announced.
– Wrestling Inc reports that the man in Saudi attire during the beginning of the main show was Turki Al-Sheikh, the Chairman of the General Sports Authority in Saudi Arabia. Al-Sheikh is also and Chairman of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.