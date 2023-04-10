WWE News: WWE Employees Taking ‘Wait and See’ Approach About Vince McMahon, Notes on Tonight’s RAW, Westin Blake Training Wrestlers

– Fightful Select reports those in WWE are said to be taking a ‘wait and see’ to Vince McMahon after Smackdown, where he was absent. It was noted that McMahon had plans that were made before the WWE and Endeavor deal. There’s no word on if he will be involved with tonight’s RAW.

– Speaking of RAW, Matt Riddle’s scooter is present so he’ll likely get that back tonight. Meanwhile, The Bloodline and Bobby Lashley are expected to appear.

– Westin Blake, formerly Wesley Blae, is now coaching and training wrestlers and was a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center last year.